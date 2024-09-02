St. Johns County organizations building more housing for veterans and the homeless

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax told you in March about two groups that bought a hotel to house veterans. We discovered they are building more housing.

Since Veterans Village opened, the Veterans Council of St. John’s County and Home Again St. Johns have housed over 35 veterans and nearly 10 of them have moved into rental housing.

The president of Home Again St. Johns, Troy Blevins, said due to their success, they are building four duplexes across the street from Harry’s Curb Mart on State Road 16.

”This project is eight apartments with 25% are dedicated to veterans,” Blevins said. “The larger building is going to be the United Service Center.”

The United Service Center will cover the remaining 75% to house homeless people.

“It will have a cafeteria, a prep kitchen, a laundry area, showers for the homeless, and they will be able to have mail delivered here which is almost unheard of for the homeless,” Blevins said.

Blevins said this project is being funded by St. Johns County costing over $2 million. He also said they need an additional $600,000 to complete this project fully.

