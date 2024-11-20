St. Johns County parents voice opinions on potential school zone changes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County parents had an opportunity to learn more about potential school zone changes for their children.

The St. Johns County School District hosted a town hall at Bartram Trail High School to discuss the proposed rezoning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It’s all due to a new K-8 school being built to handle student overcrowding in the rapidly growing district.

During Tuesday’s workshop session, the school board released the proposed zoning plans.

The same presentation was shared with people at the meeting, and parents got to voice their thoughts on it.

Right now, the proposals for attendance zone changes are expected to impact elementary, K-8, and middle school students in the county.

The proposal includes students at Cunningham Creek Elementary, Freedom Crossing Academy, and Switzerland Point Middle School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez was at the meeting and spoke with one parent who said she’s not a fan of the idea.

“Our neighborhood is not zoned to go to our neighborhood school; it’s zoned to go to a different school. And I feel like if I’m in the neighborhood and the school’s in the neighborhood, my son should be able to go to that neighborhood,” she said.

The K-8 academy is under construction and planned to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

K-8 School PP is located within the Rivertown development on the corner of Rivertown Main Street and Grand Bridge Drive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.