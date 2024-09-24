St. Johns County prepares for potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, residents urged to take action

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials are urging residents to prepare for possible tropical storm conditions as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine approaches.

The county encourages residents to get storm-ready by knowing their evacuation zones, making a plan, and preparing a disaster kit using the St. Johns County Emergency Management Hurricane Preparedness Guide. This guide is available online at SJCEmergencyManagement.com and at any St. Johns County Public Library branch.

Now is the time to ensure your Disaster Supply Kit is fully stocked. Key items to include are:

Food and water for your family and pets

First Aid supplies: medicine and prescriptions

Emergency equipment: radio, batteries, phone chargers, and flashlights

Cash and important documents

For a complete list of supplies needed for your Disaster Supply Kit, visit SJCEmergencyManagement.com.

When preparing for storms, it’s essential to include pets in your plans. If ordered to evacuate, don’t leave your pets behind. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for them. Ensure your pet’s kit includes:

Food and water

Medication

Vaccination records

Collars with identification

Leashes and carriers if evacuating

Additionally, every household should have a disaster plan that addresses the unique needs of all family members, including children, pets, and seniors. Engage everyone in the planning process to ensure they know what to do in an emergency. For additional guidance on creating your plan, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

Residents should also confirm their evacuation zones. Use the St. Johns County My Evacuation Zone tool by entering your address to determine your zone HERE.

SANDBAG LOCATIONS:

St. Johns County will provide free sandbags on Tuesday, September 24, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits, at the following six locations:

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South, St. Augustine

Solomon Calhoun Center – 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Equestrian Center – 8200 Smith Road, Hastings

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Augustine

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach

Palm Valley Bridge – East Side of Intracoastal Waterway

The sand and bags will be provided free of charge. The public must provide their own transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. A sandbag typically weighs about 30 to 40 pounds.

St. Johns County Emergency Management encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook (facebook.com/StJohnsEOC) and X/Twitter (x.com/StJohnsEOC).

Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at SJCEmergencyManagement.com.

Ensure the notification settings selected allow you to be alerted at all times for your safety.

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777.

