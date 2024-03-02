St. Johns County provides mid-session update on legislative affairs

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County continues to push forward on numerous priority projects and policy initiatives as outlined in the 2024 St. Johns County Legislative Action Plan, discussed at the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) regular meeting on Feb. 20.

For infrastructure and public safety, the county is eyeing several critical projects for inclusion in the State’s Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Budget. These include initiatives like:

Enhancing regional emergency response capacity with projects such as the Central Public Safety Station and the All Hazards Training Facility,

Advancing transportation improvements on State Road 16 and County Road 2209.

Coastal restoration efforts are also underway, with projects in progress in:

South Ponte Vedra Beach

Vilano Beach Main Street

St. Johns County remains committed to safeguarding its coastal areas and promoting sustainable development.

Beyond infrastructure, St. Johns County is actively engaging in legislative advocacy on various policy fronts. Notably, the county is addressing concerns regarding the health and well-being of emergency responders, with a proposed legislative policy to expand disability coverage for first responders diagnosed with neurodegenerative diseases due to toxic exposure.

Additionally, efforts are underway to restore Hastings’ statutory identity as a rural community, opening avenues for public infrastructure investment and agricultural tourism. St. Johns County is also spearheading initiatives for regional estuary restoration and proposing the establishment of the Florida Museum of Black History, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Commissioner Christian Whitehurst emphasized the importance of addressing key issues affecting St. Johns County public schools, including:

Facility capacity

Teacher recruitment

School security

The unanimous approval by the BOCC to schedule a joint meeting with the St. Johns County School District underscores the commitment to collaborative solutions in education.

As St. Johns County navigates the legislative landscape, collaboration remains paramount in advancing the county’s priorities and ensuring a prosperous future for its residents.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in ongoing surveys and engage with county officials to shape the community’s future direction.

For more information and updates, visit the St. Johns County website.

