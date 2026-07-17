St. Johns County Public Library System asks patrons for input to shape its future

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System is asking residents who have used its services in the past year to complete a survey to help shape the future of the library system.

The survey seeks to help the county’s library system better understand the needs and interests of its patrons.

Responses are anonymous and will be used to inform future library services, programs and locations.

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Participants who complete the survey have the option to enter a giveaway. One winner will be randomly selected to receive a prize basket from The Kookaburra.

To access the survey, click here.

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