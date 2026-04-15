St. Johns County purchases 33 acres near fairgrounds for future regional park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has acquired 32.9 acres of land adjacent to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds for future development as a regional park, county officials announced.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the purchase at its December 2, 2025, regular meeting. The transaction was finalized in April 2026.

The property, located on Moccasin Creek Lane near State Road 207 in Elkton, was sold by the Sykes family. The appraised value of the land is $824,100, with closing costs totaling $10,630.20. The county says funding came from the FY26 budget ($800,000) and a transfer of $36,100 from Parks Zone D Impact Fees Reserves.

County Administrator Joy Andrews said the acquisition stems from a long-term infrastructure planning effort launched in 2023.

“Since forming our Infrastructure Delivery Team in 2023, we’ve taken a disciplined, team-based approach focused on proactive planning and responsible financial stewardship to meet our residents’ quality-of-life needs without delay or unnecessary financial burden,” Andrews said.

The purchase is part of a five- to 10-year plan to expand park capacity in the county’s southern region, where population growth has increased demand for recreational facilities. It joins a broader slate of parks projects underway, including Silverleaf Sportsplex, Shearwater Community Park and Library, Greenbriar Park and Library, Northeast Regional Park, and the renovation of Davis Park.

Commission Chair Clay Murphy said the investment positions the county ahead of growing demand.

“As our County continues to grow, families need access to quality parks and places to play,” Murphy said. “This investment helps us stay ahead of that need, especially in our southern communities.”

Land Management Director Corey Bowens thanked the Sykes family for facilitating the deal.

“Their collaboration ensures this property will be preserved and developed for the benefit of the public,” Bowens said.

The county’s Infrastructure Delivery Team is currently evaluating financial options to determine the project’s design and construction timeline. No groundbreaking date has been announced.

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