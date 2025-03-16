St. Johns County reveals name of new K-8 school opening this year

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County School board revealed this week more details on its newest school.

Hallowes Cove Academy is the newly announced name of the school, formerly known as “K8 School PP,” currently nearing the end of construction on RiverTown Main Street in St. Johns.

The school is named after Colonel John Hallowes, “one of the earliest settlers in the region,” and a section of the St. Johns River.

“This is a very unique name for our district, and we are thrilled to embrace a title that carries such historical significance,” said Principal Jessley Hathaway. “Hallowes Cove Academy will stand as a beacon of learning, innovation, and community pride for generations to come.”

Officials at the meeting said there were 78 unique name suggestions and 82 unique mascot suggestions from the community.

Hallowes Cove Academy was one of the top 5 names put forth by the School Name Committee, in addition to River Cove, River Oaks, River View, and Rivertown Academies.

“It’s a very pristine place in the waterway, it is very geographically close to the school, and it has a strong cultural historical significance to the community,” said Board Member Beverly Slough, suggesting the board vote for Hallowes Cove.

Board Member Dr. Linda Thomson also argued that it was a more distinctive, locally-inspired name than the other suggestions.

Soon, officials will also need to pick a mascot.

The top 5 names put forth by the School Mascot Committee were the Gators, Raptors, Ravens, Rays and the Riptides.

According to the school district, Hallowes Cove Academy will be able to accommodate around 1100 students. Eventually, it will be converted into a dedicated Middle School, once another elementary school is constructed.

Construction is expected to wrap up this summer before it opens for the 2025-2026 school year.

Two other schools are currently under construction in St. Johns County.

K8 School RR (Nocatee, Seabrook) and K8 School QQ (SilverLeaf) are expected to be down in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

