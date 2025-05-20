St. Johns County School Board hires new superintendent | Who is Brennan Asplen?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board hired its next superintendent at its meeting Tuesday morning. With a unanimous vote, the board chose Brennan Asplen, the current deputy superintendent of operations for the school district.

The new superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1.

“I’m really excited about the community backing as well and the confidence that they have and not only our school district, but our great leaders that we have and as we move forward,” Asplen told Action News Jax after he was hired. “I really appreciate everybody and I can’t wait to get started.”

Asplen has been the deputy superintendent of operation for the district since 2023. He’s helped oversee things like the building of news schools and implementing new safety programs in school.

Asplen came to St. Johns County schools after serving three years as superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. He started that job in 2020.

Before that, Asplen spent 14 years with the St. Johns County School District, partly as deputy superintendent of academic and student services.

Asplen was one of four finalist for the St. Johns County superintendent job. The others were Scott Schneider, Chief of Schools for Duval County Public Schools; Marianne Simon, Region Superintendent, Duval County Public Schools; and Kyle Dresback, Regional Superintendent for Secondary and Alternative Schools, St. Johns County School District.

