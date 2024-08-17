St. Johns County Schools get new K9

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County District Schools has a new K9 protecting students: K9 Tiger.

Tiger’s partner is Deputy Sam Hall. The pair have been assigned to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Services Unit.

Tiger is a one-year-old chocolate lab who recently got his certification in narcotics detection.

He will make sure the schools stay drug-free.

