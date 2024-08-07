St. Johns County seeking public assistance in assessing damage caused by Hurricane Debby

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Emergency Management Department is seeking assistance from the public to document damage within St. Johns County resulting from Hurricane Debby.

The survey can be found at www.sjcfl.us/hurricane. The damage assessment survey will remain open until August 15.

This information will be used to assist the County in collecting isolated impacts that may have occurred as a result of Debby and may be provided to other State and Federal agencies as they assess the damage. This damage assessment survey is NOT an application for local, state, or federal disaster assistance or to make an insurance claim. For questions, please call St. Johns County Emergency Management at 904-824-5550. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

St. Johns County Emergency Management encourages the public to stay informed through these options:

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook and X/Twitter .

and . Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com.

Ensure the notification settings selected allow you to be alerted at all times for your safety.

@StJohnsCounty needs your help documenting damage caused by Hurricane Debby. 🌀 Please fill out our damage assessment survey at https://t.co/MvGDtSSIa5 by Thursday, August 15, 2024.



🔗 https://t.co/ofAFC52OmL #MySJCFL pic.twitter.com/4EpfuMLB5N — St. Johns Co EOC (@StJohnsEOC) August 7, 2024

