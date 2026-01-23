St. Johns County sheriff warns of rising courier fraud scams costing victims thousands

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rise in fraud cases involving courier services. Scammers are impersonating bank representatives and government employees, leading victims to lose thousands of dollars.

In this scheme, victims are asked to withdraw cash, package it, and wait for a courier pickup, typically arranged through rideshare services like Uber. The rideshare drivers, however, are often unaware of the package’s contents, serving only to transport it to a different location.

In just the last few months, this trend has caused financial losses totaling thousands of dollars among victims in St. Johns County. The Sheriff’s Office advises that financial institutions and government agencies will never request that individuals withdraw money over the phone or send it through courier services.

Victims of these scams are urged to report incidents to law enforcement to help prevent similar occurrences. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (904) 824-8304 for those needing to report scams.

