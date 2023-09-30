St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest man suspected of multiple of child exploitation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives have arrested a 56-year-old suspect on multiple charges related to child exploitation.

The suspect, identified as Michael Christopher Patchen, contacted an undercover detective online believing he was communicating with a child. The suspect initiated sexually explicit conversations with the child persona and requested to meet for sex.

When Patchen arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody by detectives.

Patchen was charged with: Attempted lewd/lascivious battery; Traveling to meet a minor for sex; Solicitation of a minor for sex; and Unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

SJSO Detectives would like to remind parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activities, set boundaries, and have conversations about the danger that exists online.

Please visit the INTERCEPT Task Force website at https://operationlightshine.org/ for information on reporting child exploitation and human trafficking, and resources to help protect children.

