St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests 14 on charges related to child exploitation

Starting in April, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, developed an online operation that targets predators who try to harm children by exploiting them and engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

“Operation Spring Fling” was conducted in collaboration with numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies including:

Homeland Security Investigations

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

United States Secret Service

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Port Orange Police Department

United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida

Office of the State Attorney 7th Judicial Circuit

The Northeast Florida Inter-agency Child Exploitation And Persons Trafficking Task Force

In total, 14 suspects were arrested and charged with multiple criminal offenses related to online child exploitation

“Operations like this are an example of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office priority to protect our children. I’m thankful for the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners and I’m proud of the men and women who work relentlessly to prevent child exploitation. The message to offenders is clear: we will find you, and your journey will end in St. Johns County,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick.

SJSO ICAC Detectives would like to remind parents and guardians to monitor your children’s online activities, set boundaries, and have conversations about the danger that exists online.

Please visit the INTERCEPT Task Force website at https://operationlightshine.org/ for information on reporting child exploitation and human trafficking, and resources to

