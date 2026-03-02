St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman for stealing more than $98K from an elderly victim

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she stole more than $98,000 from an elderly victim while working as the victim’s caregiver.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Stacy Ann Lotaya Gordon was arrested February 17 on the following charges:

Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult ($50,000 or more)

Grand theft over $20,000

Organized scheme to defraud over $50,000

Fraudulent use of personal identification information

Investigators said the case began when the victim discovered a large sum missing from her account at Achieva Credit Union. Authorities traced multiple unauthorized transfers to a Capital One account that was fraudulently opened February 25, 2024, using the victim’s personal information.

The account was linked to Gordon’s Companion Care, a business owned by the defendant. Authorities said Gordon had been employed as the victim’s caregiver.

Between April and November 2024, investigators said $98,075.95 was stolen. Capital One investigators confirmed the fraud and provided account records, identity documents, phone logs and internet access data.

Subpoenaed records from T-Mobile, Verizon and Comcast, along with IP and location data, placed Gordon at her residence, which investigators said was used to open the fraudulent account, as well as in areas where fraudulent charges occurred.

Investigators said the records also linked Gordon’s email, phone numbers and modem to activity on the fraudulent account.

Authorities said the investigation determined Gordon intentionally used the victim’s identity to open and operate the account and systematically transfer funds while employed as the victim’s caregiver, with the intent to permanently deprive the victim of her property.

