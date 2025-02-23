St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to conduct accreditation assessments

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will host department-wide accreditation assessments starting and is asking the public for input.

Starting March 31, assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA). The goal is to assess aspects of policy, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

SJSO has maintained accreditation by CALEA standards since 1991.

The community is urged to submit comments to CALEA regarding SJSO operations by clicking HERE or to mail written comments to the following address:

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155

Please note “St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office” in the subject line.

Contact Professional Standards Supervisor Jody Barrett at jbarrett@sjso.org or (904) 209-2178 for information about the review process/standards.

