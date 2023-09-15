St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office show up to support nonprofit foundered by Madison Schemitz

PONTA VEDRA, Fla — Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office attended the Ponte Vedra High School Club Fair on September 13 in order to show support for the PVHS Law Enforcement Club, as well as, the One Love Chapter at PVHS.

The Law Enforcement Club helps build relationships between the students and law enforcement, while also providing a more in-depth look at the law enforcement profession. “Hopefully, the members of this club will be future members of SJSO!” Said the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

The One Love Chapter at PVHS is in its inaugural year. This chapter was founded by Madison Schemitz. Earlier this year she was the victim of a stabbing in Ponte Vedra.

She has taken her traumatic experience and turned it into good by starting this chapter at her high school. One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization with the goal of ending relationship abuse.

SJCSO states that they want to empower young people with the tools and resources they need to see the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships and bring life-saving prevention education to their communities.

To learn more, visit the QR codes for each club.

Ponte Vedra Clubs

