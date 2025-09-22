St. Johns County voters to receive letters about updating their registrations

The St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Office has sent out more than 93,000 letters to voters to update their signatures and verify their Florida Driver’s License numbers.

These letters, which include a registration form and a postage-paid return envelope, are part of preparations for the 2026 election cycle.

Voters are encouraged to update their signature on file and ensure their driver’s license number is correct, following changes in state requirements.

In August 2024, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles began issuing driver’s licenses with new, randomized numbers to enhance security and protect individuals’ identities.

This change means that some voters may have a different driver’s license number than what is currently on file with the elections office.

The Supervisor of Elections Office clarified that while it is not mandatory to complete the registration form, they rely on voters to keep their records up to date.

This is crucial for verifying identity when accepting vote-by-mail ballots and petitions.

The office also addressed common questions, confirming that the letters are official and that only voters who have not updated their signatures in the past five years received them.

Voters who did not receive a letter do not need to contact the office.

