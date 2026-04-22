Free Comic Book Day returns to Jacksonville with giveaways, events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comic fans across Northeast Florida will have a chance to score free comics and join in on a global celebration.

Florida-based retailer Coliseum of Comics is taking part in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 2, offering free comic books at all of its locations — including three in Jacksonville.

The annual event, launched in 2002, brings together thousands of comic book shops worldwide. Participating stores give away millions of comics each year to introduce new readers to the medium and celebrate longtime fans.

In Jacksonville, events will take place at Coliseum of Comics locations on Roosevelt Boulevard, Atlantic Boulevard, and in Oakleaf. Organizers say festivities will run throughout the day and may include cosplay appearances, artist signings, and other activities depending on the store.

Free titles this year include a wide range of genres and audiences, featuring characters and franchises like Spider-Man, X-Men, He-Man, and Minecraft, along with offerings tied to major publishers including Marvel, DC, and others.

Organizers say the event is designed to be family-friendly, with options for readers of all ages and interests.

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