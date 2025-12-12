St. Johns County wants your feedback on the area’s business climate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Economic Development Department and Chamber of Commerce have launched a Business Climate and Workforce Survey for local businesses.

The survey aims to gather insights into business needs and workforce challenges. All local businesses are encouraged to participate.

“This survey allows us to hear directly from our business community,” said Aliyah Meyer, Business Attraction Specialist. “Your feedback helps shape strategies that support business success and long-term economic vitality.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Survey responses are voluntary and confidential.

Anyone interested in participating or seeking more information can contact Christine Valliere, Director of Economic Development, at cvvalliere@sjcfl.us, or Aliyah Meyer at ameyer@sjcfl.us.

You can also reach out to the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce at info@sjcchamber.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.