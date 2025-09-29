St. Johns County works to improve road safety

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is enhancing road safety with its Raised Pavement Markers Replacement Program, aimed at improving visibility for drivers, especially in low-light and adverse weather conditions.

The program involves inspecting and replacing approximately one-quarter of the county’s raised pavement markers annually to ensure they meet minimum standards and maintain reflectivity. These markers are crucial for highlighting roadway striping and guiding drivers safely through curves and turns.

“The raised pavement marking program is developed so that we can ensure all the raised pavement markings throughout the County are meeting minimum standards and reflective to help guide motorists on the roadways, especially in low light conditions and during adverse weather,” said Michael Likely, St. Johns County Public Works Project Manager.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The markers serve multiple purposes, with yellow markers used to separate traffic traveling in opposite directions along the yellow centerline of a two-lane road, and white markers used to separate traffic traveling in the same direction along the skip line on a multilane road.

For more information on St. Johns County Capital Improvement Projects, visit www.sjcfl.us/featured-projects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.