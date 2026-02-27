St. Johns County worried “Blue Ribbon Project” bill would create urban sprawl, loss of local control

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Massive multi-thousand-acre developments could be put on the fast track for approval with minimal community input if legislation nearing the finish line at the Florida Capitol gets the nod from state lawmakers.

Sarah Strohminger was born and raised in Hastings, Florida, and believes its rural charm is one of its big selling points.

But legislation pitching a new kind of development dubbed “Blue Ribbon Projects” could put that rural lifestyle at risk.

“It’s going to completely change the entire character of our community,” Strohminger said.

Under the House version of the bill, landowners with 15,000 acres could petition for Blue Ribbon Projects, regardless of local zoning codes and future land use plans.

House sponsor Lauren Melo (R-Naples) argued the bill aims to promote smart growth, as landowners would have to commit to leave 60 percent of the land undeveloped.

“A small amount of developed area for the sake of a large amount of undeveloped area,” said Melo during the bill’s final House committee hearing Thursday.

But the bill is also facing pushback from environmental groups.

Kim Dinkins with 1000 Friends of Florida noted each Blue Ribbon Project could result in more than 70,000 new units.

“Which is in reality a larger city than all but 10 cities in the State of Florida,” Dinkins said.

In St. Johns County concerns are especially high.

Strohminger pointed to three major parcels of land in rural St. Johns County that would be prime candidates for Blue Ribbon Projects.

“I don’t think that most people in St. Johns County have any idea what is coming for us right now,” Strohminger said.

St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) noted the county commission is opposing the plan as well, fearing a loss of local control.

“It would render us as commissioners, our board and what we do obsolete,” Arnold said.

Time in session is running out, and Strohminger is calling on local residents to get involved and make their voices heard now, to ensure they still have a right to be heard moving forward.

“If anybody can stop this, it’s St. Johns County,” Strohminger said.

The bill is teed up for a vote on the House floor.

It has one more committee stop in the Senate next week.

There are differences between the House and Senate versions, so the two chambers will have to agree on final language before the bill is cleared for final passage.

