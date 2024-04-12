4 people hurt, 5 in custody after shooting, pursuit, and crash in St. Johns, authorities say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that there is a “heavy law enforcement presence” at State Road 206 and County Road 305.

This is due to “an active investigation related to a pursuit and crash,” SJSO said.

SJSO said in an update to its post that, “This is related to a shooting incident (non life-threatening). The suspects fled from deputies and crashed at SR 206 / CR 305 and were taken into custody with assistance from multiple SJSO K9 units and the SJSO Aviation Unit.”

Deputies shared photos of crashed vehicles in the post, which appeared to be a van on top of a car.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is also responding and said it is treating 4 patients from this incident. One of the four patients is a trauma alert, which means they are in serious condition and being flown to a local trauma center.

SJCFR said it has the following units on scene:

3 Rescue Units

1 Engine Company

1 Squad Company

1 Battalion Chief

SJSO said it has five people in custody. Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

