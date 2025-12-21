City of St. Augustine to open Neighborhood Grant Program applications Jan. 1

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will begin accepting applications for its Neighborhood Grant Program on Jan. 1, 2026. The application period will close on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m.

The Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) offers funding of up to $3,000 to both formally and informally organized non-profit groups. These funds are intended for small-scale neighborhood improvement, enrichment, and enhancement projects or events. In addition to the funding, city staff will provide technical assistance to help these organizations plan and implement their initiatives.

Applications will be accepted at the City of St. Augustine Community Services Department office via email at ngp@citystaug.com, by mail, or in person. This flexibility ensures that a variety of groups, regardless of their capacity or resources, can participate in the grant program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]