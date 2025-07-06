Flagler College launches History Maker in Residence program with R.L. Stine and Erin Brockovich

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Flagler College is launching its inaugural History Maker in Residence program this fall, featuring bestselling author R.L. Stine and environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

The program aims to bring nationally recognized thought leaders to the St. Augustine campus for immersive residencies that engage students and employees in discussions on creativity, advocacy, leadership, and impact.

“This program was created to inspire our campus by bringing history makers directly into the student experience,” said John Delaney, President of Flagler College. “Both R.L. Stine and Erin Brockovich have influenced generations through storytelling and advocacy. We are thrilled to welcome them to Flagler.”

R.L. Stine, known for his Goosebumps and Fear Street series, will be the first History Maker in Residence from October 7-9, 2025. During his residency, Stine will participate in classroom visits, a student storytelling event, and faculty and staff development sessions.

Erin Brockovich, a renowned environmental activist, will follow as the second resident from November 19-20, 2025.

Her residency will include serving as the Presidential Speaker Series keynote speaker and engaging with students and staff on topics such as civic leadership and ethical decision-making.

The History Maker in Residence program is designed to connect students with accomplished figures whose work offers a comprehensive learning environment.

