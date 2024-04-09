‘It’s like my second home basically:’ Sensory gym open for kids of all ages in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A one-of-a-kind facility designed specifically for children with autism is now open for all families.

Awetism Wonderland in St. Augustine is an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Center for students, but now it’s open for all children of all abilities to come to play in their sensory gym.

“It’s like my second home basically,” RJ said. “Everyone here -- I feel like -- is looking out for me and trying to do their best to make me feel safe.”

Action News Jax told you in the summer of 2021 when the center first opened as a therapy center. Eleven-year-old RJ attends Awetism Wonderland several times a week.

“I never had a place that cared for me that well because my other ABA place they just like were like talking behind my back,” RJ said. “All the people there just hurt my feelings.”

RJ is now opening up more to his family and making friends. It’s something CEO Stephanie Vavilala said was her goal when she first dreamt up this place.

“I wanted a place and a space for my own daughter who has autism and is nonverbal,” Vavilala said. “Parents can come, bring their kids, and feel that they’re very safe all day long.”

With her daughter in mind, Vavilala not only wrote a book about her daughter’s journey with autism but opened this gym with a mixture of play and learning.

“Just like not worry about anything that’s gonna happen [when I’m here], because that’s basically like a safe room for me,” RJ said. “A room that I can get all my wiggles out.”

RJ — alongside several other kids of all different ages — are able to play on an indoor slide, swings, balance beams, and other equipment.

“Our kids love to socialize, a majority of them, but they just don’t know how,” Vavilala said. “It’s really important to teach our neuro-typical kids how to support that and how they can interact together.”

The sensory gym is open to everyone for open play for $15/child and $12 for each additional child. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday: 9 am-12 pm and again from 3 pm-6 pm.

“I want people to come here so they can have fun,” RJ said. “The people here really care about us, and love us so much that they would basically do anything for us.”

