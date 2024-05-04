Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library to temporarily close for roof replacement

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Beach Branch of the St. Johns County Public Library System will be temporarily closed for roof replacement beginning Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The project is scheduled for completion in around 4 weeks, and the facility is anticipated to reopen to the public in early June.

During the closure, no items will be due, all holds will be extended and impacted patrons will not accrue late fees.

Read: Main Street Bridge to close Sunday for maintenance work

In addition, the book drop will be inaccessible and donations will not be accepted.

Patrons who would like to pick up holds are encouraged to utilize Bookmobile services. To view a schedule of stops, visit www.sjcpls.org/branches/bookmobile. For information on the Bookmobile, please email libbe@sjcfl.us or call 904-827-6944.

Patrons may also take advantage of various online resources, including e-books, databases, and digital newspaper access, on the SJCPLS website at www.sjcpls.org. For more information about this closure or other St. Johns County Public Library System services, please visit the SJCPLS website or email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com.

Read: Critically endangered eastern bongo calf born at Jacksonville Zoo

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.