Railroad crossing on Race Track Road to close for maintenance starting Feb. 7

ST. JOHNS COUTY, Fla. — The Florida East Coast Railway will temporarily close the railroad crossing on Race Track Road near the U.S. 1 intersection starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The closure is required for scheduled grade-crossing maintenance and is expected to last three days.

The maintenance and the associated road closure are being managed by the Florida East Coast Railway. St. Johns County is assisting with the dissemination of information to help residents prepare for travel impacts in the area.

The closure will impact all forms of transit. Vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians will be unable to cross the railroad tracks while the maintenance is being performed. To alert regular commuters, the Florida East Coast Railway will place electronic message boards in the area seven days before the work begins.

Specific detour routes will be marked to guide drivers around the maintenance site. Travelers on U.S. one coming from Jacksonville can use Old St. Augustine Road to Bartram Park Boulevard as an alternative. Those traveling on U.S. 1 from St. Augustine are directed to use Old County Road 210 to CR 210 and then to St. Johns Parkway.

Commuters from Nocatee, Palm Valley, and Ponte Vedra should utilize Valley Ridge Boulevard to CR 210 and St. Johns Parkway. For those already on Race Track Road traveling toward Jacksonville, the suggested route is Bartram Park Boulevard to Old St. Augustine Road.

Drivers on Race Track Road heading toward St. Augustine or the coastal communities can use St. Johns Parkway to CR 210.

For questions specifically related to the maintenance work, the Florida East Coast Railway can be reached at 904-279-3196.

