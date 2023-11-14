St. Augustine’s ‘Nights of Lights’ officially starts with tree lighting and holiday market

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to light the night! St. Augustine Distillery and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) held their annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Last year, more than 400 guests attended, enjoying live music, food and drink samples at an after-hours shopping experience featuring exclusive early access to the distillery’s newest Bourbon.

This holiday event was powered by FPL SolarNow. When you visit the St. Augustine Distillery, you’ll notice the FPL SolarNow canopy right outside the entrance. The canopy provides shade for people waiting to board the city’s trolley and generates emissions-free energy from the sun for FPL customers in the area and across the state.

The event kicks off St. Augustine’s annual ‘Nights of Lights,’ which runs through January 31, 2024.

Read: AFD investigating apartment fire, location of fire may have delayed alarms and sprinklers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.