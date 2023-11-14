BREAKING: Jags wide receiver Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charges, record shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a domestic battery charge. He was admitted to the Duval County Jail on Mon., Nov. 13 at just after 6 p.m.

Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau posted a statement from the Jaguars on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones arrested today for misdemeanor domestic battery.



Jaguars statement:



"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."@ActionSportsJax @ActionNewsJax @ESPN690Jax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 14, 2023

JSO records show that Jones will make a first appearance in court on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Jones joined the team for the 2022 season, pulling in 82 receptions for 823 yards with 5 touchdowns.

It was in Week 2 against Kansas City that Jones initially injured his knee. Then, in a Week 5 matchup against Buffalo, he re-injured the same knee and has been out since.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

