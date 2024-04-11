St. Johns County Fire Rescue shares photos from tornado damage in World Golf Village area

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it is “investigating a possible tornado touchdown” in World Golf Village.

SJCFR said on its Facebook page that it is at the Trailmark Subdivision Community Center, which is off Pacetti Road.

🚨Update- 12:40 🚨 Units are on scene reporting no major structural damage. Damage at this time appears to be all... Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Thursday, April 11, 2024

SJCFR shared photos of damage in the area, showing fence panels blown down and a playground knocked down.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is also searching the area along with SJCFR, which said there appears to be “no major structural damage.”

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma was tracking the apparent tornado live on Action News Jax around 11:45 a.m.

We have crews in the area working to get more information and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

