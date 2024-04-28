Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deploys K9 unit and drone to capture fleeing suspects

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Last night, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office reported apprehending two suspects, Tyler Dyal, aged 31, and Madison Cooper, aged 20, following a reckless evasion of an attempted traffic stop initiated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to police, the incident unfolded when the suspects’ vehicle fled eastbound on State Road 200, which led to a high-speed pursuit.

Despite attempts to evade law enforcement, the suspects continued their flight, turning northbound onto Barnwell Road. However, their efforts were stopped when Dyal reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into the wooded area behind the Lowe’s store.

Nassau County deputies deployed their K9 unit and drone to establish a comprehensive search perimeter. Their efforts proved successful as Dyal was located and apprehended without further incident.

Dyal was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Nassau County Jail, where he faces charges related to the fleeing incident and additional charges from the FHP.

