St. Johns County Parks & Recreation receives grant money for veteran programs

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks & Recreation received a $54,785 grant for its Adaptive Sports Programs for veterans.

The Adaptive Sports Programs were designed to benefit disabled veterans with exclusive kayaking, fishing, archery, pickleball and art initiatives. The classes are year-round and available to all military veterans.

To register, visit the Parks & Recreation page of the St. Johns County Government website.

