St. Johns County shares safety tips for students biking to school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is urging parents to ensure their children bike safely to school by following key safety tips.

These tips include wearing a snug, properly fitted helmet to reduce head injuries, riding with traffic on the right side, obeying all traffic laws and signals, staying alert without distractions like phones or headphones, and using a front white light and rear red light with reflectors, especially as days get shorter.

The emphasis on helmet use is due to its effectiveness in reducing head injuries, which are a significant risk for young cyclists.

Riding with traffic on the right side is important because drivers expect cyclists to follow the flow of traffic, which enhances safety.

Obeying traffic laws, signs, and signals, and stopping to look left-right-left before crossing intersections, are crucial for preventing accidents.

Staying alert by avoiding distractions such as phones and headphones ensures that cyclists can respond quickly to their surroundings.

As daylight hours decrease, using bike lights and reflectors becomes even more critical to ensure visibility and safety on the road.

To learn more, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]