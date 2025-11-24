St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office expands efforts to remove derelict vessels and protect waterways

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is enhancing its efforts to protect local waterways by removing abandoned and damaged boats through its Derelict Vessel Program.

The program targets derelict vessels, which are defined as boats that are junked, wrecked, substantially dismantled, or sunk, posing environmental hazards and public safety risks.

“Between being fiscally responsible with our hours and expediting investigations, the dashboard has been a great benefit for both law enforcement and the community,” said Sgt. Aaron Braddock with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the St. Johns County GIS Division to develop a survey and interactive dashboard that helps track the status of derelict vessels in real time.

This platform allows local, state, and municipal agencies to collaborate more efficiently, reducing duplicated efforts and enhancing communication.

Since adopting the dashboard, approximately 65 derelict vessels have been removed, helping to protect sensitive habitats and reduce taxpayer resource waste.

The public can access the dashboard through the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District’s website, where they can view the status of reported vessels and notify law enforcement of new derelict boats.

