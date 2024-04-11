St. Johns deputies, firefighters, emergency operations center surveying Trailmark tornado damage

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick gave an update on damage in the Trailmark neighborhood after a tornado came through World Golf Village late Thursday morning.

Hardwick said they first learned of the tornado warning between 11:30 and 11:40 a.m. Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma was tracking the tornado live on air at that time.

Video from a neighbor in the Trailmark neighborhood from 11:40 a.m. shows the tornado near CH Arnold Road, where Hardwick said the tornado touched down.

Hardwick said it traveled in a southeast direction for about 2.5 miles. Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said the National Weather Service Jacksonville is surveying the damage to determine the tornado’s strength and path.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns County Fire Rescue have also been surveying the damage and have observed damage to roofs, fences, shingles, and windows in Trailmark. The County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is also looking at the damage and the County’s Damage Assessment Team will be out Friday.

EOC advises homeowners to go through their insurance to get repairs done.

SJCFR Chief Sean McGee said only one injury has been reported as a result of the storm, so far. That person took themself to the hospital and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Authorities do not have a number on how many people have been displaced from their homes.

SJSO will have marked patrol cars out throughout the night in the area. Authorities said if you don’t live in Trailmark or the surrounding areas, do not go there.

