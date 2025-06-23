St. Johns Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of beloved K9 ‘Bane’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — K9 Bane was a beloved member of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, known for his strong bond with his handler, Deputy Robert Neigebauer.

According to SJCSO, the two formed one of the most iconic K9 teams in Florida, participating in approximately 400 deployments, assisting in over 130 arrests, and contributing to 185 narcotics seizures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bane was born in Budapest, Hungary, and began his service with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a full-service apprehension K9.

K9 Bane and Deputy Neigebauer also share a birthday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Neigebauer came up with the nickname “Bubs” for Bane.

“Come on, Bubs, what do you see, Bubs, get that bad guy, Bubs,” said Neigebauer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He served and protected the citizens of St. Johns County until his death.