First Alert Weather: Clouds early, turning partly cloudy and windy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking onshore winds increasing out of the northeast.

Winds on Monday will blow at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25+ mph.

Elevated fire weather continues. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the south and southwest.

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The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County, Ga., received about 0.5 - 1.0″ of welcome rain on Sunday. There were a few lightning strikes as the storm moved over the fire area.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday and in the upper 70s. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the lower 70s along the coast.

There’s a high rip current risk at local beaches.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few showers return on Thursday and into the weekend.

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TODAY: Clouds early, turning breezy. Mainly dry today. Partly sunny afternoon. HIGH: 87 (low 70s at the coast)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 64/87

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few showers. 60/80

SATURDAY: Overcast with late PM showers. 61/81

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms. 57/76

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