Try something new outdoors during Parks and Recreation Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready to “throw” yourself into some fun! The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation staff and the St. Augustine Disc Golf Club are hosting a disc golf clinic on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals, groups, and families are encouraged to attend. Participants aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Discs will be provided.

Registration is limited to 30 participants, so early sign-up is recommended.

Explore More Passport to Parks Activities:

Family Pickleball Clinic: July 20

All Abilities Kayak Trip: July 20

Popsicles in the Park: July 10, 17, 24, 31

For times and additional St. Johns County Parks & Recreation community events and programs, visit: SJC Parks & Recreation Program Sign-Up Page

