‘Unprecedented:’ St. Johns County officials urge the public to heed Milton evacuation orders

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the entire City of St. Augustine and other parts of St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

The mandatory evacuation orders include coastal and river areas in Zone A, as well as Zones B and F.

Despite the evacuation orders, we spoke with several residents in Vilano Beach who told us they plan on riding this one out.

Dave and Sharon Carroll just left their home in Asheville, North Carolina, where they rode out Helene.

Now, they’re planning on riding out Milton in their home on the Vilano coast.

“We’re hurricane chasers!” Dave Carroll said. “And being originally from Fort Lauderdale, we know. It’s just Asheville, they’re not prepped for that. This area is prepped for it, and so I think it’ll be, the main thing is the flooding.”

Hurricane Milton is expected to generate between three to five feet of storm surge in St. Johns County, with local officials expecting impacts to be greater than those seen during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Dave told us his house has made it through several storms in the past with no issues.

“Our house has never flooded here and we’re not in a flood zone," Dave Carroll said.

Another Vilano Beach resident, Fearn Adam, also said she’s not planning to leave.

“If it was a direct hit on our area, we would totally evacuate, but along with my other neighbors we just get prepared,” Adam said.

St. Johns County Commission Chair Sarah Arnold said impacts from Milton will likely be comparable to Hurricane Irma, which caused extensive flooding back in 2017.

“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation zone, leave. If you’re not in a mandatory evacuation zone, but you feel unsafe in any way, we’re encouraging you to also leave," Arnold said.

During Hurricane Nicole two years ago, we witnessed several people playing in flood waters in downtown St. Augustine.

We were on scene when a man was rushed to the hospital after being shocked by an exposed wire while wading through flood waters.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick argued those who stay need to exercise personal responsibility.

“This is a bit of self-policing by you. There’s a lot going on and the only way to provide sometimes public service and public safety to you is adhere by the rules and the rules are stay in your house," Hardwick said.

Arnold noted if power goes out or residents are trapped in their homes, the response could take longer than in previous storms.

“A storm of this size and this intensity is unprecedented and it’s going to be affecting the entire State of Florida, not just St. Johns County, so resources may be scarce and we just need everybody to be prepared," Arnold said.

A little closer to the coast we did find one family who was leaving.

The Azzolini family was vacationing in Vilano after riding out Helene in their home in North Carolina.

The manager of their vacation rental told them they had to go after the evacuation order came down.

“We still have a few more days of vacation. So, we’re going up to South Carolina and get a hotel near the water and keep going!" Tom Azzolini said.

For those who do plan on staying, Arnold had this warning.

“Please take this storm seriously. We are here in St. Johns County. We are up against something we’ve never seen before. A storm of this size and this intensity is unprecedented," Arnold said.

Three shelters, including one pet-friendly shelter, are opening at 8 AM Wednesday in St. Johns County.

