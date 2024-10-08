Bracing for impact: JEA prepares for power outages with limited crews as major Hurricane Milton approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA had to reconnect thousands of local customers after Hurricane Helene. With Hurricane Milton on its way, JEA is asking for patience as they will have fewer crews this time.

“It’s a big deal for Florida. This is pretty unprecedented how fast this thing has grown,” JEA CEO and Managing Director Vickie Carvey said.

Milton became a Category 5 hurricane Monday afternoon and reached wind speeds of up to 180 miles per hour. It’s expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and a significant storm surge, first hitting the Tampa Bay area and then making its way across Florida.

That means power outages across the state.

“Please, I’m asking you, knowing what others are going to be going through around this state with a Category 5 hurricane barreling down the ocean at them, please try to have some patience as we try to have the power restored,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.

Mayor Deegan said JEA will have fewer crews than they did for Helene.

“They’re really pressed this time,” Deegan said.

Cavey said they had 24 JEA crews and 54 additional contractors restoring power during Helene. Four JEA crews were sent up to Brunswick, Georgia to help, and they are home now.

But with many of the outside contractors still in North Carolina and others headed to Tampa, Cavey said it would take longer to restore power.

“We understand that we are competing with the entire southeast, and justifiably so; the Westcoast is in big trouble, and a lot of those crews are headed there to help out,” Cavey said.

But Cavey has secured 20 outside contractors, and they are expected to arrive tomorrow. And Cavey is working to get more.

“We have 37% of the additional crews that we had for Helene so far,” Cavey said.

JEA crews can’t work when the winds reach 30 miles per hour. But Cavey said they will go up when it’s safe enough and work around the clock to restore power.

“Everyone is working hard, and they have families going through this too,” Cavey said. “And I think sometimes we forget about that. And they’re a little fatigued, but we’re ready. And we will be out there working for you.”

Cavey said they are 100% stocked with storm supplies and transformers.

And with fewer personnel, JEA said it is unclear how long it will take to bring back power.

So, officials say to ensure you plan with non-perishable foods, generators, and lots of water.

