St. Johns, Flagler deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ driver in stolen blue Ferrari

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns and Flagler County Sheriff’s offices are searching for a stolen blue Ferrari with an “armed and dangerous” driver.

SJSO posted on its Facebook page a photo of the car, which has the FL plate CCC1.

The driver “is wanted in reference to an out of state crime,” SJSO said in its Facebook post.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: SJSO Deputies are searching for a stolen Blue Ferrari (FL plate CCC1) which led deputies on a... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Pursuit of the Ferrari on Interstate 95 led St. Johns deputies into Flagler County, where their deputies began assisting in the search.

Earlier, Pedro Menendez High School and Southwoods Elementary School were put on lockdown as a precaution, but SJSO said school has resumed.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle and its whereabouts is asked to call 911.

