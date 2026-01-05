St. Johns Marine Rescue hiring lifeguards for 2026 beach season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Marine Rescue is looking to hire lifeguards for the 2026 Beach Season.

Interested applicants will need to try out and those who are accepted will take part in a required paid training.

Starting pay is $18.11, SJCMR said.

For more information on the application process, click here.

