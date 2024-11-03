St. Johns residents flood polling sites on the last day of early voting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Today was the final day for early voting in St. Johns County, and elections officials say they saw record-setting numbers in the early vote count this year.

Elections Supervisor Vicky Oakes said almost 119,000 people voted early in her county.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections who said there was a significant voter turnout there even today.

Saturday might have been the last day for early voting, however, Vicky Oakes said voters flooded their doors just in time before pre-Election Day voting ended. Roughly 66% of all county voters turned out to cast their ballots before election day on Tuesday.

Several voters we spoke with said there are controversial amendments on the ballot this election and they wanted to cast their votes on issues like abortion restrictions and legalizing recreational marijuana.

We spoke to people with differing views on Amendment 4, which if passed would overturn Florida’s abortion restrictions.

St. Johns resident, Kennedy Troeh said although it is a very sensitive topic, she said she does not believe in late-term abortions. However, another voter said abortions are medical procedures and the decision should only be between a doctor and a patient.

“it shouldn’t be a political issue. It shouldn’t be politicalized because it’s a medical procedure at the end of the day,” said Leah Yarish.

A few voters told Action News Jax that early voting is essentially the only way to avoid the hassles that sometimes happen on Election Day.

“For me, it’s a convenience to do it when I can do it and without the long lines and such,” said Brian Funk.

Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes calls the 2024 election “historic” and “monumental” with topics that concern all types of voters.

“We have some very important constitutional amendments on our ballot that could change the face of Florida. It’s very important for voters to get out and let their voices be heard,” said Oakes.

Early voting ended today in St. Johns and Clay counties. In Duval, the final day of early voting is tomorrow, November 3.

