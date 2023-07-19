St. Johns residents will soon weigh in on what will become of World Golf Hall of Fame and IMAX

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The IMAX theater and World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum are set to close at the start of September and we’re getting our first look at how the properties could be used moving forward.

The closure of the IMAX Theater and the World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum will officially occur on September 2nd, ahead of the planned relocation of the Hall of Fame to Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The Hall of Fame had been in St. Augustine’s World Golf Village since 1998, honoring the history of golf and legacies from the past.

While some of the properties with remain in the possession of the World Golf Foundation, those containing the IMAX theater and Hall of Fame will be retained by St. Johns County.

Soon, the county will be seeking the input of residents like Ashley Weinstein to determine what will come next.

“I just hope that businesses continue to build upon the area of World Golf and we can continue to see growth, whatever those businesses are. Theaters, restaurants, anything of that nature,” said Weinstein.

According to the County Director of Public Affairs, public engagement processes are in the planning stages.

They’ll eventually include a dedicated webpage where residents can weigh in via a public sentiment survey, written comment or long-form comments and proposal documents.

While no decisions have been made, the director said some ideas that have been floated for the properties so far include a public library, health facilities, performance arts, business innovation, and life sciences activities.

Local historic theater Sun Ray Cinema took to Facebook this week pitching the idea of taking over the IMAX facility to keep the state’s second-largest film screen operational.

SunRay Cinema established a website where individuals can send a direct message to St. Johns County commissioners expressing their desire to preserve the IMAX. Click HERE to visit their site

For Weinstein, who has lived in the area for nearly a decade, the idea isn’t her top choice.

“I’ve probably only been to the IMAX less than five times,” said Weinstein.

But she added an expansion of the theater could be a better sell for local residents.

“Maybe if they put more than one screen in there, there would be more movie options and more incentive for locals to want to go to the theater there,” said Weinstein.

Ultimately, the decision on what to do with the World Golf properties will rest in the hands of the Board of County Commissioners.

