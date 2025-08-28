St. Johns Riverkeeper ‘disappointed’ with lack of renewable energy in planned $1.57B JEA power plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Environmental groups are expressing disappointment with JEA’s plans to construct a new natural gas-fueled power plant in North Jacksonville, citing concerns for the river and long-term dependence on fossil fuels.

The proposal comes as JEA faces mounting costs of maintaining Unit 3, which burns oil and natural gas at its Northside Generation Station.

The utility has agreed to move forward with the project, which would be built at the old St. Johns River Power Park site.

The new plant, which is projected to cost up to $1.57 billion, would produce almost 30 percent more energy than Unit 3 and could power 300,000 homes in Northeast Florida, according to the utility.

But St. Johns Riverkeeper’s Lisa Rinaman said she’s disappointed the proposed power plant would burn natural gas and would not incorporate renewable energy sources.

“Basically locking our community into relying on fossil fuels into, you know, for 30-something years,” said Rinaman.

According to JEA, the new plant is needed to keep up with population growth in the region.

An RFP went out seeking options to meet projected energy demands, but none of the responses included green energy sources, according to the utility.

Ultimately, JEA went with a self-build option, which it found to be the cheapest path forward.

Still, Rinaman expressed concerns with the planned location, which is right off the St. Johns River.

“And our river is already suffering from sea level rise, higher temperatures which can trigger more toxic blue green algae outbreaks, as well as saltwater intrusion. And so, we believe we have to act locally to deal with the bigger issue of climate change,” said Rinaman.

JEA dismissed those concerns in a statement sent to Action News Jax.

“The combined cycle plant will be built in accordance with all local, state, and federal regulations and will be developed entirely within the footprint of the former SJRPP plant. Therefore, it should have no impacts on existing wetlands, wildlife or surrounding water quality,” said a JEA spokesperson.

The only silver lining Rinaman sees is by going from oil and natural gas to natural gas only, emissions may decrease compared to current levels.

“And so there could be less impact on the river in the short term,” said Rinaman. ”But again, we’re looking at these long-term impacts and committing to fossil fuels, which will make our community more vulnerable to climate change.”

As far as the cost to ratepayers goes, JEA said current rates have not been impacted by the plans.

“Going forward, we will continue to evaluate the impact of our investment in a combined cycle generating unit. We are doing everything we can to keep impacts on customers to a minimum,” said a JEA spokesperson.

