St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus Early Learning Center closing due to declining enrollment

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine said it has decided to close down one of its early learning centers due to declining enrollment.

St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus Early Learning Center, located on County Road 210, “is expected to remain open through February 27,” according to a letter from diocesan administrators obtained by Action News Jax.

The letter outlined the enrollment challenges, saying in part:

“When the center opened in 2016, it was one of the only three early learning centers serving the area and was filled to capacity, serving up to 180 students. Today, there are approximately 30 early learning centers operating nearby. Despite being located in (sic) rapidly growing region, enrollment at St. Thérèse has steadily declined since the 2022-2023 school year. The center currently serves 49 families, with 58 children enrolled."

The declining enrollment has contributed to the center’s financial challenges, as the letter said the center has been “unable to meet its mortgage obligations.”

Families will be able to transfer to any open spots at St. John Paul II Early Learning Center in Nocatee, with the registration fee waived and only a deposit required.

After the closure of St. Thérèse, the Diocese will have nine early learning centers.

