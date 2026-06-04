Stadium renovation likely safe from proposed property tax phaseout, plans for new jail less certain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan and city leaders are both contemplating what city services, programs, projects, and incentives might have to be cut if voters approve the proposed property tax phaseout amendment in November.

But there’s one giant project they say likely couldn’t be on the chopping block, while another could be left with an uncertain future.

The first: The Stadium of the Future Renovation.

When asked whether the city could backtrack on its $775 million share of the stadium funding, the Mayor’s Office told us, “The City of Jacksonville will always meet our obligations for the examples you provided. We’re required to do so by law and the property tax bill itself.”

Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who did not vote on the stadium deal, agreed with that assessment.

He noted it’s not as simple as just “defunding” the stadium.

“The city contracted. So, unless we want like a billion dollar lawsuit, we’re stuck there,” said Diamond.

When asked about the potential optics of cutting services while continuing the fund an NFL stadium remodel, Mayor Deegan said she hopes it never comes to that point.

“North Dakota put a ballot measure like this on their ballot and it failed three to one once people understood what the consequences were,” said Deegan.

But another major project, the planned new jail, which is expected to cost more than a billion dollars, might have a more uncertain future.

With the city possibly looking at losing a third of its budget, the Mayor said it’s unclear how the city would fund such a large project moving forward if voters approve the property tax phaseout.

“All of those things that are in the pipeline, how would we fund them? I don’t know the answer to that at this point,” said Deegan. ”I wish I could give you an answer, but at this point, it’s hard to imagine how we would come up with that money.”

The property tax phaseout amendment needs 60 percent voter support to pass in November.

If passed, the first city budget to take a hit would be the one starting on October 1st of 2027, with the Florida Association of Counties projecting $294 million in lost revenues that first year alone.

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