‘Staking his reputation on it:’ Gov. DeSantis visits Jacksonville to advocate against abortion amendment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back any punches when it comes to his fight against Amendment 4, which would restore abortion access in Florida to levels not seen since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

DeSantis’ administration has leveraged state government in unprecedented ways to advocate against Amendment 4.\

His administration published an anti-Amendment 4 page on a state agency website, pushed for a critical financial impact statement to appear below the amendment on the ballot and a federal judge intervened after his Department of Health threatened television stations for running a pro-Amendment 4 ad.

Now, he’s on the road sharing his concerns in person.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder notes the Governor’s leveraging of state government to fight a political battle like this has never been seen before, and the amendment’s passage or failure could end up being as much of a referendum on DeSantis, as it is on abortion policy.

“He’s staking his reputation on it. And if this were to pass, it would be a major rebuke to, not only his efforts, but really potentially a big hindrance to him running again in 2028. Because what are you going to lay your stake on? You can’t even stop an abortion amendment from getting passed in your own state,” Binder said.

