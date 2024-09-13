State of emergency declared in Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Citing “unprecedented rainfall”, the Mayor of Fernandina Beach declared a state of emergency for the city on Thursday night.

Mayor Bradley Bean said in a social media post that record rainfall is overwhelming the stormwater system. As a result, many homes and businesses are seeing stormwater coming through the wastewater system.

The emergency declaration lets state officials know the city could use some help.

Many roads are flooded, and drivers should expect intermittent road closures.

Bean said on Facebook, “Our number one priority is your safety, our city team will be working through the night to do as much as we can. Please stay safe.”

You can report flooding in Fernandina Beach by visiting onenassau.com.

