State orders emergency closure of Brunswick daycare after child’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The state of Georgia has ordered a Brunswick daycare to shut its doors following the death of a one-year-old boy.

A boy in the care of “The Kids Nest Learning Center” dies on Tue., May 21.

The Georgia State Department of Early Care and Learning will help other families find childcare options.

Under Georgia law, the daycare can appeal the order, or stay closed for up to 21 days while state investigators find out what happened to the child.

Impacted families may also connect with childcare resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling 1-877-ALL GA KIDS.

